Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $325.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,622 shares of company stock worth $17,056,266 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,805,000 after acquiring an additional 147,512 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $11.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $316.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,135,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,651. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $163.60 and a 52 week high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

