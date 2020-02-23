KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. KeyCorp reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.03.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

KEY traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $19.67. 8,108,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,488,162. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.51. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

