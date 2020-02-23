KeyCorp Boosts Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target to $25.00

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on INOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovalon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Inovalon has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.25.
Shares of INOV traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.34. 505,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,792. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $22.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 457.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 3,748.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. 31.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Inovalon
Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
