KeyCorp Boosts Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target to $25.00

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on INOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovalon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Inovalon has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of INOV traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.34. 505,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,792. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.18 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 457.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 3,748.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. 31.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

