Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KSU. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price (up previously from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,519. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $107.61 and a fifty-two week high of $178.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.04.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $125,445.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,871.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $832,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,806 shares of company stock worth $4,442,939 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,863,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $836,084,000 after acquiring an additional 52,192 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $697,460,000 after purchasing an additional 232,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $695,131,000 after purchasing an additional 288,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,957,000 after purchasing an additional 44,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 545.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 953,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,970,000 after purchasing an additional 805,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

