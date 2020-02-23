Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Shares Down 8.1%

Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE)’s share price dropped 8.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91, approximately 1,176,761 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 586,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

JE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Just Energy Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Just Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

The company has a market cap of $150.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,774,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,426,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 52,867 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 313.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 742,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

About Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

