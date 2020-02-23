JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Price Target to $100.00

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Garmin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.20.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. Garmin’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.24%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 6,089.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,606,000 after buying an additional 1,185,997 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 173.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,344,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,854,000 after purchasing an additional 853,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,943,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $953,060,000 after purchasing an additional 824,805 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $65,391,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 51.2% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,437,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,722,000 after purchasing an additional 486,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.