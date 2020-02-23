JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €50.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on 1COV. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covestro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €44.33 ($51.55).

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €39.96 ($46.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is €42.09. Covestro has a 52 week low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a 52 week high of €55.78 ($64.86).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

