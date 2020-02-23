Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.6% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $26,650,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 28,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,292,000 after buying an additional 179,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 13,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $573,427.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $931,145.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,892,195.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,989 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,700 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JCI traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $42.45. 12,196,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,706,760. Johnson Controls International PLC has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.04.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

