JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.00

Shares of JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 7645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on JFEEF. Zacks Investment Research raised JFE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised JFE from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Get JFE alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.47.

JFE Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides strategic planning, risk management, accountability and corporate communications for all the subsidiaries and affiliates. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering and Commercial Affairs. The Steel segment includes steel products, steel processing products, and raw materials.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for JFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.