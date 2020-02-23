Jewel (JWL) Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, Jewel has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Jewel has a market cap of $19.53 million and $1.25 million worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jewel token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003619 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jewel Token Profile

Jewel (CRYPTO:JWL) is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org . The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

