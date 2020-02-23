Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €12.10 Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.10 ($14.07) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €18.70 ($21.74) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nord/LB set a €17.40 ($20.23) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.70 ($14.77) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.45 ($19.13).

Shares of DTE stock opened at €16.50 ($19.19) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.08). The business has a 50-day moving average of €14.98 and a 200 day moving average of €15.10.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

