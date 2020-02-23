JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in JD.Com by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,275,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in JD.Com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,199,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $605,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,592 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,764,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,142 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 325.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,867,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $137,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,911,000. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.42. 10,948,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,065,989. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.24 and a beta of 1.43. JD.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $43.09.

JD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded JD.Com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group upgraded JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Macquarie initiated coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.87.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

