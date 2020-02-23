Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price increased by Barclays from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JACK. Cowen upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.34. 658,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.91. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $70.77 and a twelve month high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

In other news, SVP Paul D. Melancon sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $30,672.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,941.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $509,699.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,470,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,016 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,022. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 11.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

