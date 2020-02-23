J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in J M Smucker by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,515,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,358,000 after purchasing an additional 670,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in J M Smucker by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,260,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,131,000 after purchasing an additional 389,917 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J M Smucker by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 725,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,108,000 after purchasing an additional 332,504 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in J M Smucker by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,880,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after purchasing an additional 327,445 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in J M Smucker by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,934,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,403,000 after purchasing an additional 258,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.87. 471,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,665. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.42. J M Smucker has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $128.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J M Smucker will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

