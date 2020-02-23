J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) Stock Price Down 7.1%

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP)’s stock price was down 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.72, approximately 8,522,799 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 7,632,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of J C Penney by 2,339.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,182,404 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,945 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J C Penney by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,063,821 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of J C Penney by 317.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,903,704 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,974 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of J C Penney by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 16,228,707 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,263 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of J C Penney during the 4th quarter worth $826,000. Institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

