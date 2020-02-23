iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,852 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,775,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,443,000 after buying an additional 345,750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,055,000 after buying an additional 67,742 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,018,000 after buying an additional 192,013 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 201,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,432,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,518,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.84 on Friday, reaching $154.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,920. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $137.67 and a 52-week high of $162.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

