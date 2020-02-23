iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Position Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3,558.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.09. 240,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,232. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $83.56 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

