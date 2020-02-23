Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period.

Shares of RDIV stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.33. 135,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,120. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $40.11.

