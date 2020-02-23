Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $4.51 on Friday, reaching $230.27. The company had a trading volume of 62,515,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,087,178. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $169.27 and a 52-week high of $237.47.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.