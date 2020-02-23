Intuit’s (INTU) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a $312.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $291.11.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $3.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $297.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,384. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.27. The stock has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Intuit has a 12 month low of $236.03 and a 12 month high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuit will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $58,618,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,606.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551 in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Intuit by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,166 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $890,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,976 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Intuit by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,406,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,788 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,287,190,000 after purchasing an additional 860,132 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,203,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,209,000 after purchasing an additional 801,809 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

