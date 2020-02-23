Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $625.00.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $610.00 to $595.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company.

In related news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total transaction of $7,183,458.08. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total transaction of $131,541.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares in the company, valued at $114,002.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,107 shares of company stock worth $18,544,904. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,572.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $1,382,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 141,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,815,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $613.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,942. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $455.15 and a twelve month high of $619.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $590.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $555.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

