Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) to announce ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interpace Diagnostics Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.00) and the highest is ($0.50). Interpace Diagnostics Group reported earnings of ($1.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group will report full-year earnings of ($4.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.30) to ($4.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Interpace Diagnostics Group.

IDXG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXG traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,469. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 669,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,658 shares during the period.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

