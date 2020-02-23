Insider Selling: Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Thomas Ballantyne Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total transaction of C$148,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,286,620.58.

Kinross Gold stock traded up C$0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,251,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,697. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion and a PE ratio of 58.15. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$4.04 and a 52-week high of C$7.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

