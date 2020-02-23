Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their buy rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INCY. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from to and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.19.

Incyte stock opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Incyte has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $96.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.00.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $229,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,100.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,131,005 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,499,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $829,540,000 after acquiring an additional 376,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,278,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,918,000 after acquiring an additional 149,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,601,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,440,000 after acquiring an additional 857,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,875,000 after acquiring an additional 107,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,886,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

