II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Trading Down 6.4%

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)’s stock price was down 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.34 and last traded at $34.72, approximately 1,495,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,541,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.11.

IIVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.61 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.75.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $353,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $975,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,332,656.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,800 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of II-VI by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in II-VI by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in II-VI by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in II-VI by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

