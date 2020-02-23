Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Trading Down 11.3%

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s stock price was down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.51, approximately 584,372 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 453,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $91.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDEX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 26,835 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.

