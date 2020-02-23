Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Trading Down 11.3%

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s stock price was down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.51, approximately 584,372 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 453,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $91.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.46.
Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)
Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.
