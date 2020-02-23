Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Raised to $182.00

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $168.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ICLR. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered Icon from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Icon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Icon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Icon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.11.

Get Icon alerts:

NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,500. Icon has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.94 and its 200-day moving average is $158.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Icon had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $725.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Icon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Icon will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Icon by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,643,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $627,470,000 after acquiring an additional 48,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Icon by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,347,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,234,000 after acquiring an additional 36,099 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Icon by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,760,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,270,000 after acquiring an additional 235,944 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Icon by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,590,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,011,000 after acquiring an additional 199,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Icon by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 798,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.