ICON (ICX) Trading Up 19.1% Over Last Week

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, ICON has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00004084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Allbit, Upbit and Huobi. ICON has a total market cap of $211.15 million and $25.64 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ICON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $292.00 or 0.02955126 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00230881 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00034927 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00042800 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00143487 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 523,278,438 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Rfinex, IDEX, OOOBTC, Huobi, OKEx, DragonEX, Upbit, Bitbns, CoinTiger, COSS, Gate.io, Allbit, Binance, Bithumb, ABCC and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.