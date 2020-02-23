Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Shares Gap Down to $0.35

Shares of Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.41, but opened at $0.35. Ibio shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 22,090,109 shares changing hands.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ibio stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) by 140.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,007 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of Ibio worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides product development and manufacturing services to clients, collaborators, and third-party customers in the United States and internationally. The company's services cover the stages of product selection, regulatory approval, and commercial product launch.

