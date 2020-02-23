IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $291.53.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. BidaskClub lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down previously from $320.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded down $5.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.19. 679,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,874. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $201.50 and a 1-year high of $278.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $225,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,936,110. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 121,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

