Hyperion One Day Volume Reaches $2.20 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, Hyperion has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Hyperion token can currently be bought for about $0.0844 or 0.00000853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, CoinExchange, Bgogo and Hotbit. Hyperion has a market cap of $26.73 million and $2.20 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.56 or 0.02946151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00230273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00042696 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00143822 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, CoinExchange, Hotbit and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

