Hydro Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Hydro has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Hydro has a market cap of $7.28 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX and BitMart.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00047904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00491946 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $650.14 or 0.06587625 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00065161 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00027692 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004948 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Hydro Profile

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, IDAX, BitMart, Upbit, Mercatox, IDEX, CoinEx, Bittrex, BitForex and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

