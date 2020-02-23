Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HBM. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC raised Hudbay Minerals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.23.

HBM stock opened at C$3.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.84. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$3.70 and a twelve month high of C$10.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.25.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

