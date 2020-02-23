HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is engaged in developing and marketing a technology platform which consists of instrumentation, consumables and software analytics for sample profiling applications including tumor profiling, molecular diagnostic testing and biomarker development. Its products include HTG Edge System, HTG Edge Assays and HTG Assay Direct. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

Several other research firms have also commented on HTGM. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.13.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock remained flat at $$0.61 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 148,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,170. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.21. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $3.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 338,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 242,497 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2,037.9% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 297.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

