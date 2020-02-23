HSBC’s (HSBA) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 635 ($8.35) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.89) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.84) target price (down previously from GBX 560 ($7.37)) on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of HSBC to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 590.33 ($7.77).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 562.20 ($7.40) on Wednesday. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 687.70 ($9.05). The company has a market capitalization of $114.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 579.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 594.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

