HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target Raised to GBX 540

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its target price boosted by DZ Bank from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 635 ($8.35) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 860 ($11.31) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 590.33 ($7.77).

HSBA opened at GBX 562.20 ($7.40) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 579.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 594.45. The company has a market cap of $114.20 billion and a PE ratio of 8.73. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 687.70 ($9.05).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

