Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) PT Raised to GBX 1,700 at Peel Hunt

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) had its target price lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,315 ($17.30) to GBX 1,475 ($19.40) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of HILS opened at GBX 1,459 ($19.19) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,451.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,323. Hill & Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,049 ($13.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,534 ($20.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Products – Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Infrastructure Products – Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, industrial platforms and flooring, glass reinforced composite railway platforms, flood prevention barriers, plastic drainage pipes, energy grid components, pipe supports, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

