HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HLE has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €45.47 ($52.87).

Shares of HLE opened at €42.10 ($48.95) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 13.45. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a one year low of €34.14 ($39.70) and a one year high of €50.85 ($59.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.73, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €45.12 and its 200 day moving average price is €44.43.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

