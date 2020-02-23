Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Down 7.2%

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.25, approximately 1,105,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 982,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

HLX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.80.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 11,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $110,003.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,814.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after acquiring an additional 50,218 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 49,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth $625,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

