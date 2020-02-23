HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €75.13 ($87.36).

ETR:HEI opened at €61.18 ($71.14) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €63.67 and its 200-day moving average is €64.49. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €58.20 ($67.67) and a 52-week high of €73.52 ($85.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

