HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Earns Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HSTM. BidaskClub lowered shares of HealthStream from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HealthStream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. HealthStream currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of HSTM stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.22. 236,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,068. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.24. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.18 million, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.65.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in HealthStream by 333.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 219,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 169,104 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,094,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 174.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 78,540 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 98.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

