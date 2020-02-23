Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Price Down 9%

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $89.86 and last traded at $89.97, 3,638,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 188% from the average session volume of 1,264,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Get Hasbro alerts:

The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hasbro by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in Hasbro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hasbro by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.