Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Buy Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $112.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HAS. UBS Group raised Hasbro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.13.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded down $8.91 on Thursday, hitting $89.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,618,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,566. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $82.87 and a twelve month high of $126.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter worth $10,346,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Hasbro by 2.4% during the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 437,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter worth $1,195,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 8.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,738,000 after purchasing an additional 25,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

