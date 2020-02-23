Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NYSE HIG traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $58.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,380,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.69.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.