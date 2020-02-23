Guider Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Guider has a total market capitalization of $2,874.00 and approximately $103.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00047893 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00491600 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $648.21 or 0.06559487 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00065659 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027684 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004958 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001443 BTC.

About Guider

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

Buying and Selling Guider

