Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

GNTY has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

GNTY stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.69. 10,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,101. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.07.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $25.18 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $93,780.00. Also, President Kirk L. Lee sold 7,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $231,328.84. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $532,000. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

