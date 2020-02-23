Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $74.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OMAB. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.67.

OMAB stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.15. 34,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,395. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $67.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average is $54.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 955.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 45.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

