Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock Holdings Cut by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Graco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other news, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $5,409,969.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,306.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $964,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 431,186 shares of company stock worth $23,162,088. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GGG traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.34. 673,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,316. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

