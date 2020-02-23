Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) target price on the stock.

Separately, FinnCap cut their price objective on shares of Gooch & Housego from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and set a corporate rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Gooch & Housego stock opened at GBX 1,360 ($17.89) on Wednesday. Gooch & Housego has a 12-month low of GBX 898 ($11.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,550 ($20.39). The stock has a market cap of $340.56 million and a P/E ratio of 90.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,417.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,249.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.80%.

About Gooch & Housego

Gooch & Housego PLC researches, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells photonic systems, components, and instrumentation in the United States, continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences, Industrial, and Scientific Research.

