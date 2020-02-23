Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) a €32.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.41 ($42.34) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €35.19 ($40.92).

Get Hapag-Lloyd alerts:

Shares of HLAG opened at €75.80 ($88.14) on Wednesday. Hapag-Lloyd has a 52 week low of €23.05 ($26.80) and a 52 week high of €82.00 ($95.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €75.99 and its 200-day moving average price is €68.04.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.